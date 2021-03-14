Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $3.13 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $221.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day moving average is $164.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

