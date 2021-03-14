Skrumble Network Trading 41.6% Higher This Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Skrumble Network token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $1.94 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00639459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00024882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Skrumble Network Token Profile

Skrumble Network is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

