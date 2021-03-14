SmartCash Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $249,660.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.20 or 0.03120525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00365052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.00937641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.09 or 0.00389969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.97 or 0.00331953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00240690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021562 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.