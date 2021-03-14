SmartCredit Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $1.97 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One SmartCredit Token token can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00008492 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00444127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00093082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00067194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00503932 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,324,759 tokens. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Token Trading

