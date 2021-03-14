SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Head-To-Head Contrast

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 3.00 $6.91 billion $4.34 12.59 SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.90 $26.55 million $1.68 14.04

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for U.S. Bancorp and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 5 13 0 2.63 SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $50.36, suggesting a potential downside of 7.83%. SmartFinancial has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.74%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 18.68% 10.99% 0.96% SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82%

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats SmartFinancial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,434 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices; and operated a network of 4,232 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

