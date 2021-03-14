Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0002

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $142,291.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

