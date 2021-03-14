SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 175.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 292.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.



SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “



SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

