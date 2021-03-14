Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Up 64.6% in February

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

