Solana 24-Hour Volume Reaches $92.97 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.54 or 0.00024177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $3.88 billion and $92.97 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solana has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.54 or 0.00636271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 490,712,249 coins and its circulating supply is 267,138,807 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.