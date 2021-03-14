SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Up 64.2% in February

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the February 11th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WNDW stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. SolarWindow Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $913.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 2.17.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

