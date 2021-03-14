Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post sales of $880.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $799.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $958.04 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $592.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after buying an additional 148,398 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

