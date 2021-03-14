SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0247 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 94% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $195.25 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00647934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00070521 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00034853 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,418,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,918,785,898 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars.

