SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0063

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $59,655.10 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008985 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,604,927 coins and its circulating supply is 9,517,711 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

