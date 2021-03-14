SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,841. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

