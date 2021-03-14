Spectrum (SPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,162.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $27,918.99 and approximately $3,162.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.00364647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

