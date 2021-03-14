Spendcoin (SPND) Price Up 59.8% Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $108.46 million and $63.33 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00651031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00034810 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

