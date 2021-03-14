Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Spok stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.29. Spok has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.86.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

