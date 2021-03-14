Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $760,000.

OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,203. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

