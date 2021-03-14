Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of North Mountain Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

North Mountain Merger stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 63,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,621. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

