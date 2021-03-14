Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

XLNX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.45. 1,450,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.