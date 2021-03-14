Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 312,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 334,994 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

