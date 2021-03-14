SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.