SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 11th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 383,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,902. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

Get SPYR alerts:

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc, doing business as SPYR Technologies, a holding company, engages in building a portfolio of technology companies. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company, through its other subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, is involved in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.