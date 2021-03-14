SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 11th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 383,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,902. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.
SPYR Company Profile
