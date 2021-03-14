STA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of Apple by 274.8% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 201,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after buying an additional 147,925 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 247.7% during the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 861,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,813,000 after buying an additional 614,001 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Apple by 288.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 555,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 412,531 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 198.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,640,000 after purchasing an additional 486,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in Apple by 172.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

