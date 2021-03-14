Stafi (FIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.84 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Stafi has a market cap of $41.74 million and $9.84 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00006176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stafi has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.40 or 0.00445512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00061631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00093639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00506724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

Buying and Selling Stafi

