Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Tops $0.0761 on Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.05 million and $107.51 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 64% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

