Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $42.10 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1319 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

