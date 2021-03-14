Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the February 11th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MITO stock remained flat at $$1.70 on Friday. 262,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,726. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

