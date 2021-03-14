Stealth (XST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,868.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Stealth token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $42,868.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015528 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,900,770 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

