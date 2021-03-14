Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Cap of $44.91 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $7.07 or 0.00011795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $44.91 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.55 or 0.00940150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00337788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00027845 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,351,345 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

