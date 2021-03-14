Steem Price Up 7.4% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $183.55 million and $17.65 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,223.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.12 or 0.00941691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00334101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00027601 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 132.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 392,992,220 coins and its circulating supply is 376,018,126 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

