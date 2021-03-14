Stellar Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.93 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and $763.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00440665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00063230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067536 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,442 coins and its circulating supply is 22,609,025,881 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

