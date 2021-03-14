stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Hits $337.21 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $337.21 million and $144,463.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,807.13 or 0.03021014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00445858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00510367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 186,601 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.