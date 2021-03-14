stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

