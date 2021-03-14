Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of USSG opened at $36.05 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $36.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02.

