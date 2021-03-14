Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,657 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

