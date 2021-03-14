Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

