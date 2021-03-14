Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,709 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $121.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

