Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,484 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 380.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of RYH opened at $262.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average of $252.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $274.06.

