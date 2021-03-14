Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 38.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of FLC stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

