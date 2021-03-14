Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.