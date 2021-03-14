Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,796 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after buying an additional 208,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after buying an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE opened at $79.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

