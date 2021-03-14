Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51.80 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $218.23 million and approximately $51.80 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00634512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,850,808 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

