Streamit Coin Hits Market Cap of $16,287.08 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $16,287.08 and $60.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

