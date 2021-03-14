Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $71.22 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $1.08 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $71.22 or 0.00118089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00516689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

