StrongHands (SHND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,947.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.64 million and $1,947.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,405,720,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,992,526,088 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

