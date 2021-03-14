Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock Position Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,402 shares during the period. Summit Hotel Properties comprises 1.0% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.76. 1,043,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

INN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

