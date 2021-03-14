Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $147.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

