SUN Hits Market Capitalization of $89.86 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, SUN has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.60 or 0.00030893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $89.86 million and approximately $242.72 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.73 or 0.00441265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00063420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.06 or 0.00506562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,830,197 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

