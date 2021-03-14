SUN Market Cap Hits $82.73 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One SUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.13 or 0.00028510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $82.73 million and approximately $178.71 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.00447846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.00511550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011319 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,830,197 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

